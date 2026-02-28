Tre Johnson headshot

Tre Johnson News: Will remain limited Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Head coach Brian Keefe said Johnson (ankle) will remain on a minutes restriction in Saturday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Johnson missed six straight games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 due to a sprained left ankle, though he's set to appear in his seventh consecutive contest Saturday. Still, the Wizards will exercise caution with the rookie first-rounder and continue to limit his playing time. Over his last six outings, the 19-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.7 minutes per game. He has shot just 21.7 percent from beyond the arc during that span.

