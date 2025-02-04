Tre Jones Injury: Could make Chicago debut Saturday

Head coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Jones (recently traded) won't play until Saturday's game against Golden State at the earliest, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Jones will miss Tuesday's game against the Heat and Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, though the Bulls are eyeing Saturday for his potential debut. However, it is possible that the club will attempt to trade the 25-year-old before Thursday's deadline.