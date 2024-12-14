Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones sustained a left shoulder sprain in the 127-125 win over the Kings on Dec. 1, and while he was expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, it seems he might return earlier than initially expected. Jones has been a serviceable backup at point guard for the Spurs, averaging 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game. Despite his steady role in the rotation, Jones isn't expected to have a sizable role in most fantasy formats.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now