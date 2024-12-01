Tre Jones Injury: Exits early Sunday

Jones went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Kings with an apparent left shoulder injury and did not return, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Jones seemed to injure his left shoulder after getting hit with a screen early in the fourth quarter. He concludes the contest with seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two blocks, one rebound and an assists in 13 minutes of action. It is unclear at this point whether he will be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns.