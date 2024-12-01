Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 8:28pm

Jones went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Kings with an apparent left shoulder injury and did not return, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Jones seemed to injure his left shoulder after getting hit with a screen early in the fourth quarter. He concludes the contest with seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, two blocks, one rebound and an assists in 13 minutes of action. It is unclear at this point whether he will be available for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now