Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Jones (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors.

After initially being listed with a questionable tag, Jones is on track to return from an 11-game absence. With that in mind, it's likely that he faces restrictions in his first game back. It will be interesting to see how the backcourt rotation shapes with Collin Sexton, Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons all vying for minutes.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
