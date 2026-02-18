Tre Jones Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Jones is trying to avoid missing a 12th consecutive contest due to a strained left hamstring. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) also iffy for Thursday, Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey and Collin Sexton may still be needed to handle the bulk of the playmaking duties.
