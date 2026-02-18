Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:36pm

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Jones is trying to avoid missing a 12th consecutive contest due to a strained left hamstring. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) also iffy for Thursday, Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey and Collin Sexton may still be needed to handle the bulk of the playmaking duties.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
