Jones (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Jones sustained the left midfoot sprain during Thursday's win over the Kings, and he could miss his first game since Feb. 8. The 25-year-old point guard has made nine consecutive starts, averaging 14.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.