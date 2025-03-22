Tre Jones Injury: Out at least two weeks

The Bulls announced Saturday that Jones has a left foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Jones had already been ruled out Saturday due to his foot injury and will now be sidelined for at least two weeks. In Jones' absence, Coby White, Josh Giddey, Jevon Carter and Talen Horton-Tucker should receive the majority of Chicago's backcourt minutes.