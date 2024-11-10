Tre Jones Injury: Remains out
Jones (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Kings, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Jones was set to miss at least two weeks beginning Oct. 26 due to an ankle injury, and he will remain sidelined Monday without a clear timetable for return. Stephon Castle figures to be the main beneficiary in Jones' absence, while Blake Wesley could see an uptick in minutes as well.
