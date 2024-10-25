Tre Jones Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Jones won't play against the Rockets on Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

It's unclear when Jones suffered the sprain, but it's bad enough to keep him sidelined for the team's upcoming contest. Jones logged three points, a rebound, three assists and a steal across 16 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to the Mavericks, and his absence will open up more minutes for Stephon Castle and, potentially, Malaki Branham. Jones will aim to recover in time to be available for the Monday rematch against Houston.