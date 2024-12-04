Tre Jones Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Jones (shoulder) will be unavailable Thursday against Chicago.
Jones will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left shoulder sprain, with Friday versus Sacramento representing his next opportunity to take the court. Jones has struggle to find offensive rhythm since returning from a sprained ankle suffered on Opening Night. He's averaging just 3.3 points and 4.0 assists on 35.7 percent shooting in 17.5 minutes across his last four appearances.
