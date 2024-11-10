Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Will remain out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 7:32pm

Jones (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Kings, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Jones was set to miss at least two weeks beginning Oct. 26 due to an ankle injury, and he will remain sidelined Monday without a clear timetable for return. Stephon Castle figures to be the main beneficiary in Jones' absence, while Blake Wesley could see an uptick in minutes as well.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now