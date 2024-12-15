Tre Jones Injury: Won't play Sunday
Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Jones will miss a sixth straight game due to a left shoulder sprain. Sunday's contest was the first time the veteran guard was listed as questionable since the injury in early December, so it appears he's nearing a return to game action, despite missing yet another contest. In his absence, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are candidates for extra minutes.
