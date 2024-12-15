Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Jones will miss a sixth straight game due to a left shoulder sprain. Sunday's contest was the first time the veteran guard was listed as questionable since the injury in early December, so it appears he's nearing a return to game action, despite missing yet another contest. In his absence, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are candidates for extra minutes.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now