Tre Jones Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday

Jones has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a left shoulder sprain, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones exited Sunday's win over the Clippers during the fourth quarter due to the shoulder injury and was unable to return. During the 24-year-old's absence in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, Blake Wesley could see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench. Jones' next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Bulls.