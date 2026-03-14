Tre Jones News: Another 20-point performance
Jones accumulated 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to the Clippers.
Jones amassed at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games, having seen at least 30 minutes in his past four appearances. Although his steal numbers have been largely disappointing, his assists are keeping his overall value afloat, to the point where he should be considered a must-add player across most formats.
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