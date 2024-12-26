Tre Jones News: Drops season-high nine assists

Jones totaled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, nine assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Knicks.

Victor Wembanyama stole the show on Christmas Day for the Spurs, dropping 42 points on the Knicks. However, Jones also quietly had a solid performance, dishing out a season-high nine assists against New York, which is a promising sign for the guard, who recently missed six games with a shoulder injury.