Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Fares well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:11am

Jones finished Thursday's 110-101 loss to the Raptors with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 22 minutes.

Jones returned from an 11-game absence due to a strained left hamstring, and he was given a sizable role with the second unit. Notably, Jaden Ivey was pushed completely out of the rotation with Josh Giddey also back in the mix. With so much competition in the backcourt, Jones' value may be limited to deeper leagues.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
