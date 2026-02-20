Tre Jones News: Fares well in loss
Jones finished Thursday's 110-101 loss to the Raptors with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block in 22 minutes.
Jones returned from an 11-game absence due to a strained left hamstring, and he was given a sizable role with the second unit. Notably, Jaden Ivey was pushed completely out of the rotation with Josh Giddey also back in the mix. With so much competition in the backcourt, Jones' value may be limited to deeper leagues.
