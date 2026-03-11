Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Goes for 22 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jones accumulated 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime win over the Warriors.

Jones returned to a bench role after being a starter in his last four outings, but that didn't slow him down, and the veteran floor general continued to put up excellent numbers. This was his sixth consecutive outing with double-digit points, and he's averaging a solid line of 17.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals across 29.2 minutes per game in that stretch. If Jones is still in your waiver wire, he could be a sneaky addition to your roster with the fantasy playoffs right around the corner.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
