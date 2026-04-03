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Tre Jones News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 3:20pm

Jones (ankle) is available to play in Friday's game against New York.

Jones was in danger of missing this contest because of a sprained right ankle. However, after initially carrying a questionable tag, he was upgraded to probable before ultimately getting the green light to suit up. The 26-year-old is coming off a quality stretch, averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals across 28.7 minutes in March (15 games).

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
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