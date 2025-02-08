Fantasy Basketball
Tre Jones News: Good to go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Jones (recently traded) will be available to make his Bulls debut Saturday against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Jones was traded to the Bulls on Sunday in a move headlined by De'Aaron Fox going to the Spurs and Zach LaVine heading to the Kings. Jones was held out of the Bulls' last two games, but now that the trade deadline has passed he will suit up for Saturday's contest. Jones has averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 15.3 minutes per game since the beginning of January.

