Tre Jones

Tre Jones News: Hands out seven assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Jones closed Tuesday's 128-115 victory over Utah with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 19 minutes.

Making just his sixth appearance of the season, Jones recorded a season-high seven assists in the win, but his jumper continues to elude him. He's now shooting 28.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc. He's a tough sell in fantasy when the Spurs are close to full strength.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
