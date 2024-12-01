Tre Jones News: Heads to locker room Sunday
Jones went to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Kings with an apparent left shoulder injury, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Jones seemed to injure his left shoulder after getting hit with a screen early in the fourth quarter. If he is unable to return, Devin Vassell could see some extra run, but considering time and score, it is likely San Antonio will run its starting lineup for the remainder of the game.
