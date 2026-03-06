Tre Jones News: Highly productive in win

Jones ended Thursday's 105-103 victory over the Suns with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Jones was effective as a scorer in this one, and he turned in his best night on the boards since Jan. 20. He continues to look more comfortable while playing a key role in the Chicago rotation, as he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his last four games.