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Tre Jones News: Limited output in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Jones posted six points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to the Mavericks.

The Bulls had nothing to play for in this contest, so the Bulls dialed back Jones' minutes. The veteran guard had a successful campaign in Chicago, posting averages of 14.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest. In nine-category fantasy formats, Jones was a seventh-round value on a per-game basis.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
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