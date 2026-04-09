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Tre Jones News: Makes impact from charity stripe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:46pm

Jones finished with 31 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 victory over Washington.

Jones pieced together an efficient shooting performance, and he made a living at the charity stripe Thursday, where he was perfect on a team-high 12 attempts. The 26-year-old has stepped up while the majority of Chicago's regular starters have been sidelined due to injury, as he's poured in 20 or more points in three straight showings and has also made an impact as a facilitator.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
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