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Tre Jones News: Nets 20 points with nine dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Jones closed Tuesday's 129-98 win over the Wizards with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Jones did a nice job of running Chicago's offense, and he likely would have had an even bigger stat line if the game weren't such a blowout. Jones has really stepped it up over the past 10 games with averages of 19.0 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, which has him flirting with top-65 value in fantasy leagues.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
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