Tre Jones News: Nets 20 points with nine dimes
Jones closed Tuesday's 129-98 win over the Wizards with 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 27 minutes.
Jones did a nice job of running Chicago's offense, and he likely would have had an even bigger stat line if the game weren't such a blowout. Jones has really stepped it up over the past 10 games with averages of 19.0 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, which has him flirting with top-65 value in fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16 days ago
-
General NBA Article
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More