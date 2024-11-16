Tre Jones News: Plays 19 minutes off bench

Jones (ankle) ended with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 19 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to Dallas.

Jones made his long-awaited return following a 12-game absence but made a limited impact off the bench. With Chris Paul having settled in as the Spurs' starting point guard and having thus far stayed healthy this season, Jones may continue to find himself stuck in 15-to-20-minute role in most games.