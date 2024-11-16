Tre Jones News: Plays 19 miuntes off bench

Jones ended with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to Dallas.

Jones made his long-awaited return following a 12-game absence but was unable to make a significant impact coming off the bench. With the Spurs starting Chris Paul and Stephon Castle, and with Blake Wesley seeing minutes as well due to the absence of Devin Vassell (foot), expect Jones to continue having a limited role in the second unit, ultimately limiting his fantasy upside to a point where he isn't worth rostering, not even on deep formats.