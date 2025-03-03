Fantasy Basketball
Tre Jones News: Plays well against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:09am

Jones registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and six assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pacers.

Ayo Dosunmu will undergo season-ending surgery to address left shoulder instability, opening the door for Jones to play a larger role going forward. He made the most of his minutes Sunday and is picking up steam as a potential pickup in standard formats if he can keep up the momentum. Especially for fantasy managers in need of assists and steals.

