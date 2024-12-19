Fantasy Basketball
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Poor production in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Jones (shoulder) played 14 minutes off the bench and contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in Thursday's 133-126 overtime win over the Hawks.

Jones made his return from a six-game absence due to a left shoulder sprain and settled back in as the top backup to Chris Paul. However, Jones didn't fill all of the backup minutes at point guard when Paul was off the court, as rookie Stephon Castle also saw some playing time on the ball after recently losing his spot in the starting five. If that arrangement continues to hold, Jones could struggle to see his minutes pick up much in future contests, eliminating some of his appeal as a streaming option for assists in deeper leagues.

Tre Jones
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
