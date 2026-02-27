Tre Jones News: Puts up 19 points off bench
Jones amassed 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jones is worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues as long as Anfernee Simons tends to his fractured wrist. Jones has averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest in his last five games.
