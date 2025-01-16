Tre Jones News: Quiet again Wednesday

Jones closed with six points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite carving out a consistent role in the rotation, Jones' playing time has been largely underwhelming thus far this season. He has logged more than 20 minutes only once, typically playing as a backup guard behind the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Vassell. Should Paul suffer an injury at any point, Jones could find himself slated with a sizeable role, providing the team with above-average passing skills from the point guard position.