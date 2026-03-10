Tre Jones News: Retreating to bench
Jones will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors.
Jones will shift back to a bench role after starting four straight matchups for the Bulls. He hasn't had nearly as much success as a reserve, as he's averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last five appearances off the bench.
