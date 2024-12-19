Tre Jones News: Returning to action Thursday
Jones (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Jones will return to action following a six-game absence due to a left shoulder sprain. The 24-year-old has appeared in only eight regular-season outings this year, during which he has averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per contest.
