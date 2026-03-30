Tre Jones News: Scores 23 points in loss

Jones chipped in 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 129-114 loss to San Antonio.

Jones has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and this was the third game in which he scored at least 20 points over his past six appearances. Furthermore, the veteran floor general has scored in double digits in all but one of his outings since the beginning of March, and he's thriving in a bigger role offensively while playing alongside Josh Giddey in the Bulls' backcourt.