Tre Jones News: Scores season-high 20 points

Jones totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 win over the Magic.

Jones started for the second straight game, pouring in a season-high 20 points. He has now scored double-digits in four of the past five games, taking advantage of the fact the Bulls are without a couple of key backcourt pieces. The eventual return of Lonzo Ball from a wrist injury could cut into Jones' playing time but for now, his role appears relatively secure.