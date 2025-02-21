Tre Jones News: Solid outing off bench

Jones finished Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to New York with five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 13 minutes.

Since being traded from the Spurs to the Bulls, Jones has operated as the team's backup point guard to Josh Giddey. In his first four appearances with Chicago, Jones averaged 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16.5 minutes.