Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Solid outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 12:39pm

Jones finished Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to New York with five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 13 minutes.

Since being traded from the Spurs to the Bulls, Jones has operated as the team's backup point guard to Josh Giddey. In his first four appearances with Chicago, Jones averaged 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 16.5 minutes.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now