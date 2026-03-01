Tre Jones News: Starting Sunday
Jones will start Sunday's game against the Bucks.
With the Bulls dealing with a thinned-out roster, Jones will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup. This marks his first start in eight appearances since returning from an 11-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. Collin Sexton, who started the previous game, will shift to a reserve role as head coach Billy Donovan continues to experiment with a backcourt rotation that is currently missing Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (knee). Jones is coming off his best performance since his return, having tallied 19 points and four assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's loss to Portland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1910 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1910 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic13 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More