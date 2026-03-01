Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Jones will start Sunday's game against the Bucks.

With the Bulls dealing with a thinned-out roster, Jones will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup. This marks his first start in eight appearances since returning from an 11-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. Collin Sexton, who started the previous game, will shift to a reserve role as head coach Billy Donovan continues to experiment with a backcourt rotation that is currently missing Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (knee). Jones is coming off his best performance since his return, having tallied 19 points and four assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's loss to Portland.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
