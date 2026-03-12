Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jones is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Joining Jones in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Leonard Miller and Jalen Smith. As a starter this season, Jones owns averages of 13.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
