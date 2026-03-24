Tre Jones News: Stays hot in win

Jones notched 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 132-124 win over the Rockets.

With Anfernee Simons (wrist) and Jaden Ivey (knee) both on the shelf, Jones continues to warrant must-roster fantasy status in the majority of formats. Jones has averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.7 minutes per game across his last nine outings, shooting an efficient 56.6 percent from the floor.