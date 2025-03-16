Tre Jones News: Strikes for 19 in Houston

Jones totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to the Rockets.

Starting his sixth straight game in the absence of Lonzo Ball (wrist), Jones scored at least 15 points for the fourth time while dishing at least five assists for the fifth time. The fifth-year guard is averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes during his starting stint, and with Ball lacking a firm timeline for his return and not even accompanying the Bulls on a road trip that started Saturday, Jones doesn't seem as though he'll return to the bench any time soon.