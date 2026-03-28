Tre Jones headshot

Tre Jones News: Strong all-around showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Jones closed Friday's 131-113 loss to the Thunder with 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.

Jones not only filled the stat sheet and had at least one tally in each of the five major categories, but he also ended just one assist and three rebounds shy of posting a triple-double. The veteran floor general has scored at least 15 points in four games in a row and has been on a roll lately. Starting every game but one since the beginning of March, Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 13 appeances in that span.

Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tre Jones See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Targets: Must-Add Sleepers
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run
NBA
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago