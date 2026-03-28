Tre Jones News: Strong all-around showing
Jones closed Friday's 131-113 loss to the Thunder with 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes.
Jones not only filled the stat sheet and had at least one tally in each of the five major categories, but he also ended just one assist and three rebounds shy of posting a triple-double. The veteran floor general has scored at least 15 points in four games in a row and has been on a roll lately. Starting every game but one since the beginning of March, Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 13 appeances in that span.
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