Tre Jones News: Strong line in loss

Jones ended Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers with 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

This was Jones' eighth game of the season with at least 20 points. He's been trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 16.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 30.1 minutes per contest.