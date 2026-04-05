Tre Jones News: Strong line in loss

Jones ended Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Suns with 29 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Jones soaked up a ton of usage Sunday and put up a monstrous fantasy line. He's been a sixth-round value over his last eight games with 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.