Tre Jones News: Strong line in loss
Jones ended Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Suns with 29 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes.
With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Jones soaked up a ton of usage Sunday and put up a monstrous fantasy line. He's been a sixth-round value over his last eight games with 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.
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