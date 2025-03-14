Tre Jones News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory

Jones posted 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Nets.

The 25-year-old has started in five consecutive contests due to Lonzo Ball (wrist) being sidelined, and he tied Kevin Huerter for the team's second-highest mark in scoring behind Coby White (31 points). Additionally, Jones finished with a team high in steals, marking his ninth outing with multiple swipes on the season. The fifth-year point guard has averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 33.4 minutes per contest in that five-game span. He has been efficient during his stint in the starting lineup, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range.