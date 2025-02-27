Tre Jones News: Supplies season-high 16 points

Jones finished Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Clippers with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes off the bench.

The 16 points were a season high for Jones, topping the 15 he delivered in the final game before the All-Star break. Those are the only two times he's scored in double digits since joining the Bulls however, and the 25-year-old point guard is struggling to find his footing with his new club. Over seven contests since being traded from San Antonio, Jones has yet to play more than 19 minutes off the second unit, averaging 7.4 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 boards and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes a game.