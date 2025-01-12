Tre King News: Balanced outing in starting lineup
King posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.
King put forth a balanced showing on both ends of the floor in Friday's blowout victory, swiping a team-high-tying steals total while concluding as one of four starters with at least five points and five rebounds. King has appeared in 21 G League games this season, averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest.
Tre King
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now