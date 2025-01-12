Fantasy Basketball
Tre King News: Balanced outing in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

King posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.

King put forth a balanced showing on both ends of the floor in Friday's blowout victory, swiping a team-high-tying steals total while concluding as one of four starters with at least five points and five rebounds. King has appeared in 21 G League games this season, averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest.

