Tre King News: Efficient from range

King recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 107-103 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

King is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds across seven appearances for Sioux Falls this season. The 25-year-old forward is also converting 45.8 percent of his 3.4 three-point attempts per contest.