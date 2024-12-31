Tre King News: Nears double figures off bench

King ended with eight points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 17 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

King provided a nice spark off the Skyforce bench in Monday's victory, ending two points shy of the double-digit mark while contributing on the glass in a balanced performance. King has appeared in 14 G League games this season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.