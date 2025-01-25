Tre King News: Nears double figures off bench

King finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 15 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

King provided a nice spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Saturday's contest, leading all Skyforce second unit players in threes made while finishing one point shy of the double-digit mark. King has appeared in 21 G League contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.