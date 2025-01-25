Tre King News: Nears double figures off bench
King finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 15 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
King provided a nice spark off the Sioux Falls bench in Saturday's contest, leading all Skyforce second unit players in threes made while finishing one point shy of the double-digit mark. King has appeared in 21 G League contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.
Tre King
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now